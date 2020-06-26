With restrictions on large gatherings across Los Angeles County still in place because of COVID-19, it comes as no surprise that the annual firework celebration in Boyle Heights has been cancelled.

Boyle Heights Independence Day celebration. along with others in Northeast Los Angeles were sponsored by District 14 Councilmember José Huízar. The decision to cancel them, however, was made before he was arrested and suspended from City Council this week.

A long held tradition usually held in Hollenbeck Park, the event would bring resources through local organizations, food vendors, musicians, singers and of course, a late night fireworks show to light up the sky.

Events planned and sponsored by local officials served as some of the few legally-sanctioned 4th of July fireworks displays in the City of Los Angeles and served as a deterrent for illegal firework sales and use, which both carry a misdemeanor charge.

All fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles. Specifically the Los Angeles Municipal Code (LAMC) Section 57.5608.1.2 makes it a misdemeanor to use, sell or discharge fireworks in the City of L.A.

To report use the MyLA311 app Or go directly to https://t.co/6sVkFDT3eu pic.twitter.com/uDzePAKBLn — LAPD Hollenbeck (@LAPDHollenbeck) June 24, 2020

Reports of illegal fireworks across the city have long been an issue in Boyle Heights, but there appears to be a big increase in 2020 –and, according to news reports, the practice has become common nationwide.

The number of illegal fireworks cases phoned-in to police in Los Angeles increased 170 percent in the first three weeks of June compared to last year, according to patrol data from the LAPD.

Officers across the city have been working hard to address a growing problem—the detonating of illegal fireworks.



To report illegal fireworks activity ➡️ https://t.co/KFddggou1k



To submit an anonymous tip ➡️ https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y



Hoping your night is a little quieter tonight pic.twitter.com/WuXa8DHE1s — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 25, 2020

Setting off illegal fireworks can often prove dangerous from the risk of causing injuries to the triggering effects it can have on people with PTSD, individuals with special needs and household pets. Below are some tweets from community members in regards to the recent increase:

Every day, at all hours. They sound like bombs. Continuously waking my little ones up scared and crying — SLG (@Momof_3_) June 23, 2020

These fireworks are annoying when you're trying to rest for work tomorrow. 😒😒😒😒😒😒 Work still exists for some of us and the last thing i want to hear are fireworks 😒 do something better with your time 😒#boyleheights #stupid #annoyed #dosomethingbetter — SplicinginRapture (@splicingin) June 25, 2020

It's simply out of control. Calling the police (the non-emergency number and 911) and filling complaints via the link have not resulted in any noticable outcome — [email protected] (@TaroWayama) June 23, 2020

Fireworks will never go away as long as Boyle Heights keeps its character. It might change if the neighborhood becomes another Venice, Silver Lake or Echo Park. Some well placed foam boards around the windows and white noise machines go a long way. — Chuy (@JesusDOrozco) June 23, 2020

