An all-female mariachi group from Boyle Heights is seeking the public’s help to finance a trip in order to perform in a music festival in France.

Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas has been invited to the “Festival De La Femme Mariachi à Paris” (the Women’ Mariachi Festival in Paris) taking place October 14-16. The group has opened a Go Fund Me donation page to raise the $15,000 it needs to make the trip.

As of Saturday morning, the donation page had raised $2,900 towards the goal. The group is also holding a number of fundraiser parties for the Paris trip.

“We trust we could bring to France a professional Mariachi show for our nationals and locals to enjoy,” group founder Maricela Martinez wrote in the fundraiser page. “We are asking for donations to pay for our trip expenses and necessities to make this dream come true. You will not regret being part of this amazing opportunity to support your all-female band.”

According to the group’s website, Martinez founded Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas in Boyle Heights in 2007. The group states that its goal is “to diffuse our mariachi culture to the world and the younger generations, to empower women through mariachi music, and have fun while in the process.”

Among its most notable recent performances, the group has appeared at the Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, recorded a mariachi version of Cuco’s, hit song “Amor de Siempre” and even played the national anthem at a home game for the LA Clippers.