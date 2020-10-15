A car parks next to a street cleaning sign in Echo Park. Ticketing and parking goes back to normal on July 6, 2020. Photo by Chava Sanchez/LAist

The past six-plus months have been very unpleasant for many, many reasons (a massive understatement, we are aware), but there has been one tiny, merciful silver lining through all of this: relaxed parking enforcement.

Remember in the beginning of the pandemic when our leaders asked us not to leave our homes and then gave us the very small consolation of allowing us to put the issue of parking tickets out of our minds and focus instead on the deadly virus-slash-pending-economic collapse that would likely alter the course of American history?

Better yet, remember when you could just leave your creepy van parked outside of your neighbor’s house for an indefinite period of time and no one could do anything about it?

Well, all that has now come to an end as of today (Oct. 15, 2020).

We suggest you set whatever alarm you use to move your car for alternate street sweeping again. Sorry.

Here are the parking rules that are now back in your life:

72-hour rule: In the city of L.A., you don’t have the license to park in a public spot forever. You have a maximum of 72 hours before your car can get towed. It doesn’t matter if you’re in a residential street with no signage for miles — 72 hours is all you have.*

Overnight parking: It’s technically allowed in the city of L.A. But in several other cities, including Pasadena, Alhambra, Beverly Hills and Culver City, overnight parking is not allowed unless you have a permit.*

The street sweeping guardians have no mercy: Street sweepers came and left? Street sweepers don’t even show up? Doesn’t matter. In L.A. city, if you’re parked in a street sweeping spot during designated “no parking” hours, you’re still eligible to get a ticket.

* L.A.’s Department of Transportation will delay booting and impounding of “scofflaw vehicles” until Jan. 1. And the city will not impound vehicles when someone is living in them.

