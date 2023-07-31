Eastside residents in need of affordable housing will have an opportunity to learn about the application process at one of two workshops scheduled in Boyle Heights this week.

The workshops on Wednesday, Aug. 2 are being held by the East Los Angeles Community Corporation (ELACC), the nonprofit developer of Los Lirios Apartments, a 64-apartment building next to the Soto L Line station that is one of several new affordable housing projects that will open up to renters in the next few months.

The “Affordable Housing 101” workshop is set to run from 2 to 4:30 pm in the historic Boyle Hotel’s community room at 1781 1st Street. During the workshop there will be on-site help for those interested in applying for Los Lirios, which is on track to open its doors in 2024.

The development at 113 S. Soto Street, on the corner of First St., will yield a five-story building with 2,443 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 50 subterranean parking spots. All but one of the 64 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, will be reserved for unhoused individuals and households earning between 30-50% of the area’s median income level.

The workshop will inform participant about the criteria for qualifying for affordable housing.

The second meeting, set for 6 to 7:30 pm in the Cielito Lindo Apartments conference room at 2409 1st Street, is an opportunity for community members to provide input on a mural project planned at Los Lirios.

Attendees will get the chance to talk with three artist finalists on the project, who will then take the input to create a final rendering for the mural.