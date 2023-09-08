Did you know East LA has its very own Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival? The annual celebration was first held in 1946 and was managed by Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico which still oversees the celebration of Mexican culture, history and art with floats, live music, delicious food and much more open for all, at zero cost.

The Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, with the westbound parade starting at 10 am at 4914 E César E Chévez Avenue and the festival on Mednick Ave. south of César Chávez following the parade and continuing through 5 pm.

An Artsy Weekend

It’s the second Friday of the month, and that means Caminarte at Espacio 1839, from 6 to 10 pm, at 1839 E. First Street. Come take a stroll along the First St. business corridor, to shop from local artisan vendors. From ceramics and art to apparel to plants, you’re bound to go home with a bag full of unique goods. The event will coincide with a solo art exhibition by photographer Christian Aria at Espacio. And as I’m sure you know, you can enjoy a nice meal from one of the many restaurants out on la Primera.

On Saturday, Self Help Graphic’s Biennial Printmaking Summit returns, along with the Eastside Print Fair, both at the Vincent Price Art Museum (VPAM) of East Los Angeles College (ELAC), 1301 East César Chávez. Organized in collaboration with VPAM and ELAC’s art department, this year’s event includes a panel discussion on “Self Help Graphics Ateliers: A Legacy in Experimental Printmaking” from 3 to 4:15 pm and a series of workshops throughout the day. Entrance to the print fair and panel discussion are free, but registration is required to participate in workshops, priced at $15 for ELAC students and $20 for others.

Want to enjoy art in a different way? Also on Saturday, local artist Robert Vargas will be hosting his second annual Art is Home celebration at 1860 E First Street – the spot was deemed by the city as Robert Vargas Square. The city-sponsored event, from 12 to 6 pm, offers K-12 students an opportunity to connect with “established artists” to learn how to creatively express themselves. Skateboarders Tony Alva and Christian Hosoi will be present, and there will be giveaways from Vans Shoes and Blick Art Supplies.

MORE TO DO

Looking to embrace your inner goth? On Friday, the Paramount (1801 East First St.) is hostinga Lesbian Goth Night that promises to be “the safest space for women who love women.” Music from Vanessa Burgundy, Ditto and Ashley Bad, go-go dancers, a polaroid photo booth and various art vendors. Must be 21 or older. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

And if you’re looking for a service opportunity for school or just want to help beautify the Eastside, the Latinx Equality Alliance (LEA) is hosting a community clean-up event in City Terrace this Saturday, from 8-11 am. Volunteers will meet at the City Terrace Library, 4025 City Terrace Drive. Those interested can register online here.

Send us your events to include in future editions of “Happenings in the Heights.” Write us your comments to alex@boyleheightsbeat.com.