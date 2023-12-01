World AIDS Day, December 1, 1993. That’s the day The Wall Las Memorias Project was founded by Richard L. Zaldivar, who still leads the organization as its Executive Director three decades later. It was also the organization’s first “Noche de Memorias”, a night of mourning dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS epidemic and remembering the lives of those who have passed from the disease over the years.

“A lot of people these days don’t know that we lost an entire generation of fantastic people and powerful leaders in our community in the 80s and 90s,” says Zalidvar. “AIDS and HIV looks a lot different today than it did then and we’re working towards a day where it’s eradicated, but it’s important to never forget and always work towards ending the stigma people living with it face. ‘Noche de Memorias’ is a very special and moving event, and I invite you all to come.”

This year’s commemoration will take place at Lincoln Park right next to The Wall AIDS Monument (3600 N. Mission Road), completely free and right where it has been every year without fail. Emceed by newscaster Laura Diaz, this event will feature touching testimonials, moving music by singer Mario Bryant, and a celebration of the organization’s 30 years of service to the community.

I covered the “Noche de Memorias’ for the Beat last year, and I can say that it was a beautiful event that brought me to tears at many points. It’s set for Friday, December 1, and will start right at 6:45 pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the night.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Everywhere you go on the Eastside, the holiday cheer is already beginning to shine bright. Council District 14 has a slew of Holiday Tree Lightings coming up soon, all set to feature fun holiday activities, music, entertainment and more. You sure don’t want to miss out, so take note of the celebration closest to you:

For folks looking for a marketplace to explore, Self-Help Graphics is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, December 2. This event will take place at Art Share L.A. (801 E. 4th Place) and will run from noon through 6 pm. There will be many local artisanal vendors selling high-quality handmade goods, crafts, decor and art in a variety of different styles. Entry into the event is free, though folks are encouraged to RSVP online ahead of time.

Also on Saturday, Tonie’s Art Center and Gift Shop will be hosting a Christmas Boutique & Toy Drive. Set to run from 2 through 9 pm, this event will feature multiple vendors, holiday music, activities for children, face painting and photo opportunities with the one and only Santa Claus. The event will take place at 4917 Whittier Boulevard and is perfect for those looking to get an early start at celebrating the holidays.

More Happening on the Eastside

Seedy Sundays is back this weekend, scheduled to take place on December 3rd at Ascot Hills (4371 Multnomah Street). Set to take place from 9 – 11 am, the event is a collaboration between the Artemisia Nursery and Northeast Trees and will focus on hummingbird sage and wildflower seeds. Attendees will not only learn how to collect, clean and sow these plants, but also get a lesson on making hummingbird sage honey. Registration for the event is available online.

Also on Sunday, ChimMaya Gallery is hosting a grand re-opening reception from 2 – 6 pm at its new spot (5151 E. Beverly Boulevard). A venue for established and emerging artists in the neighborhood to exhibit their work, the space closed its former location in 2019. The new gallery is intentional in its design, providing a commercial and residential feel for folks to envision pieces in their own homes and workplaces. The event will feature various pieces by different artists and is perfect for anyone with an eye for art on the Eastside.

On Wednesday, December 6th, InnerCity Struggle will be hosting Noche de Historias y Cultura, an open mic and community market. Taking place at the organization’s center (3467 Whittier Boulevard) from 5:30 – 8 pm, the event will feature a night of poetry by Eastside youth and young adults, along with community vendors for folks to explore and warm tamales to enjoy in the cold.