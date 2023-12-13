As parking lot attendants ushered in cars full of families and food into parking spots, songs like Guadalupana and Mi Virgen Bella could be heard around the block from El Mercadito.

The iconic mercado that embodies Mexican culture on the Eastside was the setting for the annual Feast Day of La Virgen de Guadalupe, a holiday celebrated to honor the birthday of the religious and cultural symbol of the Virgin Mary. Hundreds of people arrived wrapped in coats and blankets, many to stay past midnight to pay tribute to La Virgen.

Brian Botello, 14, sports a bright blue and gold Virgen de Guadalupe shirt. Steve Corona sporting a serape that he bought on a recent trip to Mexico.

La Virgen de Guadalupe is said to have first appeared to Juan Diego, an indigenous peasant, in Mexico City on Dec. 12, 1531. For almost 500 years, the religious figure has represented feminism, indigenous roots, and countless other facets of Mexican culture, history, and heritage.

Three taqueros sliced thinly layered al pastor from their trompos, offering tacos to the community, free of charge. And if event-goers were dissuaded by the long line stemming from the taquero tent, other families were setting up their makeshift offerings. A woman handed out chicken and green chile tamales while a group of youngsters offered cups of warm atole to thirsty community members. One family brought almost a dozen pizzas to share.

Taqueros working fast to serve al pastor tacos to community members, free of charge.

Perla Cortes, her mother, Holga, and her five-year-old son, Kayden, were among those standing in line to offer a prayer and candle to La Virgen. Cortes said she had been coming to celebrate the holiday at El Mercadito since before she was ten, but after her son was born made a promise to come to El Mercadito every year to celebrate.



“We usually go up there and say a little prayer and say what we’re grateful for and we thank her,” Cortes said. “That’s what our tradition is. When I got pregnant at 15, I told the Virgin Mary that if my baby came out healthy, I was going to come out until he told me ‘no more.’ So I’ve brought him every year.”

Perla and her son Kayden Cortes at the celebration on Monday night.

Cortes said they were most excited to hear the crowd singing the famous Mariachi song, Las Mañanitas, together at midnight.

Two-year-old Joaquin Quiñones also stood in line with his parents and jumped up and down with excitement. Like his father, Francisco, 44, he flaunted a dark blue woven serape, decorated with an image of La Virgen. Francisco said it was an important night for his family.

“I’m coming here so he can see his mom’s traditions. La Virgencita has always been someone to look over and protect our families and everyone else’s families so I’m here to honor that,” said the older Quiñones.

Joaquin’s mother, Mindy Hernandez, 32, recognized the intersectionality that La Virgen represents in her culture and the significance to her.

“I’m a big Virgen believer. I think she’s been with me and my family all of my life. I also appreciate the beauty of the indigenous and the Catholic faith together. I’m from Oaxaca, indigenous, so I really value and see all of that coming together. It’s a reflection of my culture,” Hernandez said.

Mindy Hernandez, Francisco Quiñones, and their son, Joaquin, 2, stand in line to offer prayers to the religious symbol.

Steve Corona, 31, stood by the illuminated mural of La Virgen de Guadalupe before much of the entertainment began. He video-called his family to speak to them and show what they were missing at the longstanding Boyle Heights market. He said his black and white sarape came from a recent trip to Mexico and wore it proudly.

“I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember. Ever since I was a little kid, my mom would always wake us up at 5 a.m. to get to church,” Corona said. “It was everything I could ask for. It was a good time, always being with family. When you’re a little kid you don’t really understand it, but it’s part of our tradition, bro. We have to do it. Tenemos que.”

The evening went on past midnight, with dancers and Mariachis keeping the lively crowd awake. Multiple generations of residents laughed and cried as they prayed and embraced during one of the most significant nights in Mexican culture.