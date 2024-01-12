In a collaboration with LA Public Press, we’re hosting a forum for candidates in the March City Council District 14 primary election. The forum will take place February 10 from 10 am to 1 pm at Méndez High School in Boyle Heights. We’ve invited all 14 aiming for the seat and currently have Wendy Carillo, Eduardo Vargas, Ysabel Jurado, Nadine Diaz, Teresa Hillery and Genny Guerero confirmed. Make sure to check out our website to see our recent interviews with the candidates to see what they’re all about. If you’re interested in attending, you can register online.

Registration will run 10-11 am alongside a community resource fair. The forum is expected to start at 11:15 am and will end at 1 pm. Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the school site, though we recommend taking public transportation as the Metro E-Line stops right across the street from the school.

Coming up in the Eastside

Friday, January 12





The Paramount (2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue) is hosting a MySpace-era Emo vs Pop-Punk music video party this weekend. Hosted by Tony Pitkin, this dance party will feature music videos from groups in both genres, from Paramore and Panic! At the Disco to Fall Boy, My Chemical Romance and many more.

This event is 21+, featuring unique drinks themed to the beats of the night. Tickets are still on sale starting at $17 online. Doors are set to open at 9 pm.

Saturday, January 13

It’s no secret that catalytic converter theft has been an issue across LA for a while, so CD 14 is hosting a free etching event at the Hollenbeck Police Station (2111 E. 1st Street). The process of etching a converter with a license and VIN number helps police track it when stolen. You can stop by anytime, no registration needed, from 8 am through noon.

For folks looking to support the local environment, Northeast Trees is hosting a micro-forest planting day over at Ascot Hills Park (4371 Multnomah Street). There will be an opportunity to participate in both the morning and afternoon, with the first opportunity from 9 am to noon and the second from 1 to 4 pm. Interested attendees are encouraged to wear a hat, sunscreen and bring water to work through the day. You can park in the lot on the left by the entrance, where you’ll meet with event organizers before heading to the planting site.

If you’re looking to be immersed in a different kind of green, Latinx with Plants (2208 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue), is collaborating with On The Vine Genetics to host a workshop exploring the world of cannabis seed germination. Event organizers will guide you through the process so you’ll learn best practices and common mistakes to avoid when growing. In addition, you’ll get a good bag with special treats and have the opportunity to get your hands on exclusive cannabis seeds. Tickets for the event, set to run from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, are currently available online for $125.

For artsy folks, the Wellness Center (1200 N. State Street) by collaborating with HIV.E to host a community art workshop. HIVE.E is an organization dedicated to educating folks in LA on everything there is to know about HIV, so there will also be resources available in the area. The event is scheduled to run from 11 am to 1 pm, and you can register by calling (213) 784-9253.

Tuesday, January 16

The East Los Angeles Community Corporation will be hosting a food bank from 9 – 11 am at the Lorena Terrace (611 S. Lorena Street). The organization will also be offering free COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations at the same spot starting at 9:30 am until the end of the event.





Wednesday, January 17

The Hollenbeck Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event at the Donut Bakery (5150 Huntington Drive South) at 10 am. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and concerns about your neighborhood, as well as build connections with local law enforcement.

It’s that time of the month for Wellness Wednesday at Self-Help Graphics, set to take place over at Latinx with Plants (2208 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue) from 6 – 7:30 pm. This free session will be led by therapist Nadia Paredes, beginning with a meditation to connect folks with their inner creative. Afterwards, the group will use watercolors to paint any imagery that came to mind during the meditation. Interested attendees can register online before the event.



As always, please let us know what you think of this newsletter and send us your events to include in future editions. Also, make sure to check out our website for the latest news happening in the neighborhood.