Transportation officials and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends (ACOF) broke ground last week on a long-stalled affordable housing development on metro-owned property in Boyle Heights.

The project, known as Lorena Plaza, is located on the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets and will include 49 affordable housing units for unhoused and low-income families atop 7,500 square feet of commercial space.

“The housing crisis in this community of Boyle Heights is one that requires all of us to come together,” said L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Member Hilda Solis. “Lorena Plaza is just one example of how coming together to form partnerships can make a real difference in the lives of low-income Angelenos and those on our streets experiencing homelessness.”

The future four-story apartment building is located about a quarter mile from the Gold Line’s Indiana Station and benefits from tax incentives relating to this close vicinity. The project is part of a 2013 joint development deal between Metro and ACOF.

32 of the building’s apartments will go to unhoused individuals, 16 to low-income families. Half of these 48 units are set aside for veterans. The project will also include one unit for a property manager, as well as supportive services to all future tenants.

“This project demonstrates what holistic approaches, strong partnerships and perseverance can achieve,” said Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins. “We are grateful to the many members of the community that were involved in making this project a reality.”

The celebration was not devoid of its opposition, as a local Boyle Heights resident who preferred to remain anonymous shouted “You people never listen to us. Why do you always come here? This is not for us.”

The project has faced a nearly decade opposition on many fronts from a $1.7 million project to address an abandoned oil well on the property to a failed lawsuit from the owners of El Mercadito next door.

Former Councilman José Huízar also opposed the project for years, having voted against the project when he was a member of the Metro Board and saying that ACOF failed to listen to community concerns. It wasn’t until 2018 that the LA City Council decided to give the project the go-ahead.

The opposition remains, although now narrowed from what it once was. In June, Metro celebrated another groundbreaking at Los Lirios Apartments development only a Gold Line station away and set for completion in 2023. With Lorena Plaza set to open in 2024, 111 affordable housing units are under construction in Boyle Heights.