Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who they say struck and severely injured an 82-year-old man in a hit-and-run collision at Mott and Whittier last Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division said the victim was seated on his travel scooter, crossing Whittier on a marked crosswalk at Mott about 10:35 am, when a car hit him.

A video released by police shows the vehicle, which investigators believe to be a 2016 to 2020 silver or gray Mazda CX-7, as it turns left onto Whittier from Mott, strikes the man in the scooter and knocks him onto the asphalt.

The video shows the male driver of the Mazda kept going east on Whittier, dragging the travel scooter behind him. The car stopped on Orme Avenue, where someone helped dislodge the scooter from underneath the car, “unaware of the collision,” according to an LAPD release.

Police said paramedics responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He was expected to survive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the hit-and-run driver’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer G. Diaz 213-833-3713 or the LAPD Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-486-3713. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

