Authorities say a man was killed in a vacant lot early this morning in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to the 2700 block of E. 6th Street following reports of gunshots in the area at around 3 am, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

Police found the victim, identified only as a 60-year-old Latino, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information concerning the victim or suspect was not immediately available. This is the 10th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.