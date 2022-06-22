Three officers were hurt and several buildings were vandalized during a large gathering Saturday night near Sixth and Anderson Streets that the Los Angeles Police Department is calling an “unlawful assembly.”

According to a press statement released by the LAPD, patrol officers from the Hollenbeck Division responded around 8:41 pm to a radio call of a large group causing a disturbance and vandalizing vehicles and buildings on the 600 block of Anderson.

The release stated:

“Officers arrived at [the] scene and requested additional units for multiple vandalism suspects within the large group. The group responded to the officers’ arrival by shooting fireworks and throwing rocks and bottles at them. Officers requested help, and at around 8:42 p.m., an unlawful assembly and a dispersal order were announced. Officers created a skirmish line and began to guide the group away from the vandalized area. During the dispersal, officers continued to be attacked by fireworks, rocks, and bottles, and the group was eventually dispersed. No arrests were made.”

Police said that one officer sustained a laceration to the torso from a thrown rock; another officer suffered a head injury from a heavy object being thrown at his helmet and a third officer sustained an abrasion to his leg and wrist due to fireworks exploding on his body.

After the group was dispersed, officers discovered that several structures and buildings in the area of 6th and Anderson were tagged by spray-paint.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and are asking for the public’s help in providing information regarding the incident. Anyone with more related information is urged to contact the Hollenbeck Division detectives at (323) 342-8900.