A shooting early Sunday morning in Boyle Heights that left three people dead and four injured is being called the deadliest gun incident in Los Angeles this year, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police told the newspaper that officers responded shortly after 12:30 am to a call from someone who said a friend had been shot at a warehouse party taking place in the 1400 block of South Lorena Street. When the officers arrived they initially discovered three men who were shot; a fourth shooting victim was later discovered.

CBSLA reported that two of the victims died on the scene and that a third – who was found injured on the sidewalk outside the warehouse– was taken to a hospital where he died. According to the Times, the bodies of the two who died at the scene remained inside the warehouse Sunday afternoon, as police detectives continued their investigation.

In total, the Los Angeles Times said, four injured people were taken to the hospital – but it remains unclear if all had gunshot wounds. None of the victims have been identified.

A detective who spoke to the newspaper said that semiautomatic weapons were used in what he called the deadliest incident in Los Angeles this year involving guns. The detective said there was an exchange of gunfire and that police were still trying to determine who is a suspect and who is a victim in the shooting.

Various media reported that a summer kickoff party that was being held at the Boyle Heights warehouse was advertised on social media. Huntington Park rapper Money Sign Suede, who reportedly performed at the party before the shooting, offered his condolences on an Instagram post:

Some Boyle Heights residents said they heard the gunshots in the early hours of the day, some posting about the incident on social media.

Sunday’s shooting elevates to nine the total of homicides committed in Boyle Heights this year. It was the first fatal shooting reported in the neighborhood since a May 4 incident that left a 27-year-old man dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.