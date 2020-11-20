Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can help identify and capture two women who fled the scene of a crash during an apparent speed race along the Los Angeles River early Wednesday, in which a driver was severely injured.

The women wanted by police were actually in the car hit in the crash. Police say they did not identify themselves or render aid to the injured driver as required by law.

The crash occurred right after midnight on the 1800 block of North Myers – an industrial strip just east of the river bank and the railroad tracks that’s popular with cruisers and racers. According to LAPD, a green 1999 Honda Civic involved in a “speed contest” was traveling southbound when it collided with a gray 2006 Mercedes that was making a left turn.

Surveillance video released by the LAPD shows that after the collision, several people and other cars approached the Mercedes. Some of the people helped the driver and a passenger –both identified as white or Hispanic females– stagger out of the car. At one point a black Dodge Charger approaches the Mercedes and the two women enter the vehicle and flee the scene.

The video also shows that several people approached the Honda Civic and tried to help the driver. According to LAPD, paramedics transported the driver to a local area hospital with severe injuries.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” an LAPD release said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Mendoza at 213-833- 3713 or [email protected] Tipsters can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.