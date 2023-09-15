A historic housing property at 436 S Boyle Avenue is slated for demolition.

Councilmember Kevin de León introduced a motion at Tuesday’s city council meeting to use roughly $150,000 of city funds to demolish two houses on the lot after a fire broke out there on Sept. 8. The council approved the measure.

The home once belonged to a member of the Hollenbeck family. Photo by Ricky Rodas.

As first reported by Eastsider LA, the old Victorian house dates back to 1906 and belonged to Edward H. Hollenbeck, whose family donated the land for what is now Hollenbeck Park. The property could have been designated a historic landmark if not for continuous decay throughout the years.

The front house remains largely intact but the fire severely damaged the back structure, leaving ash and burnt wood throughout the premises. Seven fires have occurred at the residence according to a report by de Leon’s office. Four of those fires took place this year and caused damage to neighboring properties.

The house has also been the site of illegal activity. The Los Angeles Police Department has reported 55 calls for service from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023.

Boyle Heights Beat contacted LAFD for additional information regarding the cause of the fire but could not be reached in time for publication. De León was also reached for comment about the troubled property but has yet to respond.

In March, The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety placed a metal fence around the perimeter of the house with clear signage prohibiting entry.

LADBS will place a lien on the property in order to recover the costs of demolition and cleanup from the owner. A LADBS spokesperson told Boyle Heights Beat a notice was mailed out and posted at the site but the owner has not responded to the notification. There is currently no set demolition date.

A property records search through the Assessors Office shows that One Family, Inc. has owned the property since 1979 though no contact information is available on file.